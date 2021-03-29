Global Precast Concrete Market Size, Top Countries Statistics, Scope, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2026

“Precast Concrete Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Precast Concrete industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Precast Concrete Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Precast Concrete Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

Bouygues Construction

Cemex

Balfour Beatty PLC

Laing O’Rourke

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Taisei Corporation

Skanska Ab

CRH PLC

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Red Sea Housing Services

Atco Group

Vinci

Kiewit Corporation

Oldcastle Precast

Komatsu Ltd

Modular Space Corporation

KEF Infrastructure India

Preca Solutions India

Nanaimo Precast

Coreslab Structures

Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd

Metromont Corporation

Styl-Comp Group

Smeet Precast

Precast concrete is a construction product produced by casting concrete in a reusable mold or “form” which is then cured in a controlled environment, transported to the construction site and lifted into place. In contrast, standard concrete is poured into site-specific forms and cured on site.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of precast concrete products, with China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia being the major markets. The Asia Pacific precast concrete market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the building & construction industry and improvements in financial conditions in the region have led to the increase in demand for precast concrete elements. The growth of the precast concrete market in these countries is driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities of residential and non-residential buildings, the rise in population, and economic development of the region.

The global Precast Concrete market size is projected to reach USD 118280 million by 2026, from USD 90510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Precast Concrete volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Precast Concrete market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Precast Concrete Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

By the product type, the Precast Concrete market is primarily split into:

Floors & roofs

Walls & barriers

Columns & beams

Utility vaults

Girders

Pipes

Paving slabs

By the end users/application, Precast Concrete market report covers the following segments:

Non-residential

Residential

The key regions covered in the Precast Concrete market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

