Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size Top Countries Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

The research covers the current Joint Reconstruction Devices market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

B. Braun Melsungen

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Aesculap Implant Systems

Conmed Corporation

Donjoy

Nuvasive

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Description of Joint Reconstruction Devices Market:

Joint reconstruction involves rebuilding the architecture of a joint to restore its proper function and to reduce a patient’s pain. Some forms of joint reconstruction include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, and chondroplasty.

In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement. Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface. Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices market size is projected to reach USD 21340 million by 2026, from USD 16790 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Joint Reconstruction Devices volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Joint Reconstruction Devices market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

By the product type, the Joint Reconstruction Devices market is primarily split into:

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Other

By the end users/application, Joint Reconstruction Devices market report covers the following segments:

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

Athletes

The key regions covered in the Joint Reconstruction Devices market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license)

