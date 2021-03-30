Electronic Health Records Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Electronic Health Records Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Electronic Health Records (EHR)” Market is set to gain momentum from the introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. AI not only helps clinicians in diagnosing a patient’s condition, but also recognizes historical trends of the patient.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report further states that the EHR market size stood at USD 26,200.48 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,913.16 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Major Electronic Health Records Market Key players covered in the report include:

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Cerner Corporation

MEDHOST

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

CareCloud Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

NextGen Healthcare

Athenahealth

Other prominent market players

Electronic Health Records Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage in Administrative & Clinical Applications to Boost Growth

Since the past few years, in many countries, the adoption of electronic medical record is upsurging at a fast pace. It is occurring because of the realization of the masses that to gain top-quality care at lower costs, implementation of a robust health information technology (HIT) is extremely vital. EHR is used extensively in clinical applications, such as decision supports, results management, order entry and support, and health information and data. It is also used in healthcare financing, as well as administrative applications. However, deployment of EHR involves a lot of money spending. It may hinder the electronic health records market growth during the forthcoming period.

Segment-

Ability to Reduce Cost of IT Support Will Accelerate Growth of Web-based Segment

In terms of product, the market is grouped into on-premise and web-based. Out of these, the web-based segment is expected to showcase significant EMR market revenue and lead throughout the forecast period. It is attributable to their easy installation process where technicians don’t have to work with complex infrastructure to host data. All these works can be easily done through the Internet and hence, it doesn’t require IT support and lowers additional cost. The on-premise segment is likely to exhibit slow growth because of the requirement of in-house servers.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Electronic Health Records market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Electronic Health Records Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Electronic Health Records Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Regional Analysis-

Favourable Government Policies to Favour Growth of North America

Geographically, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 12,123.12 million EHR market revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of flexible regulatory scenario, favourable government policies, and rising digitalization in the healthcare sector in the U.S. In Asia Pacific, the market would exhibit lucrative growth fuelled by the increasing initiatives by key vendors to explore the untapped countries in this region. In the Middle East and Latin America, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring suitable management in the health clinics is set to drive the market growth. Lastly, in Europe, several countries are adopting healthcare IT rapidly, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Products by Joining Hands with Others

The market consists of a large number of big, medium, and small companies that are striving persistently to gain more share. To attain their business goals, they are focusing on research and development activities to introduce cutting-edge products in the market. Some of them are also teaming up with other local players. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

October 2019 : Northwell Health and Allscripts announced signed an agreement to develop the next-generation EHR that would be AI-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based.

: Northwell Health and Allscripts announced signed an agreement to develop the next-generation EHR that would be AI-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based. September 2015: Meditab Software, Inc. joined hands with CoverMyMeds to broaden its unique range of EHR solutions. It would also aid the companies in integrating electronic prior authorization (ePA) feature to the e-prescribing workflow of all the users of the intelligent medical software (IMS) platform.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Electronic Health Records market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Electronic Health Records market? Who are the key manufacturers in Electronic Health Records market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Electronic Health Records market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Electronic Health Records market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Electronic Health Records market? What are the Electronic Health Records market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electronic Health Records industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Electronic Health Records market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Electronic Health Records industry?

