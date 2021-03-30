March 30, 2021

Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet Printer Market Size, Growth, Technological, Huge Demand & Research Report 2020-2027

Posted on by hemant
Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet Printer Market

Global Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet Printer Market 

Direct-to-shape-inkjet printing is modern printing process which enables printing of colored texts and images directly on objects such as cans and bottles. These are widely used in various industries such as Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and Others. Direct-to-shape-inkjet printers have ability to modify designs and directly print them on bottles, and cans.

The semiconductor industry received prominence since the 1950s and since then its growth curve has been always upward. This multi-billion-dollar industry is now the pillar supporting several major industries like electronics and automotive. Its prolific application across industries have created chance for the market to generate unprecedented revenues.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of direct-to-shape inkjet printing is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the direct-to-shape-inkjet printer market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. For instance, in October 2015, Mimaki had launched small-format- direct-to-shape-digital printers to improve consistency, accuracy, and reliability by modifying the mechanical structure of the print table. Also, rise in demand for printers in textile industry is expected to propel the global direct-to-shape-inkjet printer market.

Market Restraints

However, high printing cost is the major restarting factor which is expected to hamper the growth of direct-to-shape-inkjet printer market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet Printer Market is segmented into application such as Boxes, Cartons, Trays Printings, Cans Printing, Bottle Printing, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and Others.

Also, Global Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet Printer Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Xerox Corporation, Xaar plc., Mimaki Europe B.V., Koenig & Bauer Kammann GmbH, Roland DG Corporation, INX International Ink Co.,,  Engineered Printing Solutions, Inc, Tonejet Limited Inc,, Velox Ltd., Epson America, Inc., and Roland DG Corporation

