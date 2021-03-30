March 30, 2021

Glendive Gazette

Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Share, Size, Latest Trend, Industry Analysis & Growth Opportunity Report 2020-2027

Posted on by hemant
Linear Alkyl Benzene Market

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market 

Linear alkyl benzene is a type of organic compound with carbon range in between 10 to 16. It is widely used in biodegradable detergents. Linear alkyl benzene is supported by government and adopted as a raw material domestically and industrially due to its eco friendly properties. Increase in demand for industrial and house hold cleaners will enhance the global linear alkyl benzene market growth.

The chemical Industry is highly diversified, covering over 80,000 commercial products and is broadly classified into agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and basic chemicals. This industry is finally approaching the tipping point due to accelerating technology advances that are shaping customer needs and purchases. A good number of chemical companies have already started to rethink about their growth strategies, thus finally shifting towards more aggressive and coherent business models from retrenchment and cost-cutting.

Market Drivers

Rise in awareness regarding cleanliness among people is the driving factor which is expected to boost the global linear alkyl benzene market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for linear alkyl benzene in personal care industry will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, biodegradable properties and government rules and regulations regarding environmental concerns will significantly propel the growth of global linear alkyl benzene market growth. Also, increase in demand of linear alkyl benzene in detergent industry which is expected to fuel the growth of global linear alkyl benzene market.

Market Restraints

However, fluctuations in raw material prices as well as shifting preferences from powered surfactants to liquid in heavy industry are the challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global linear alkyl benzene market growth.

Market segmentation

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market is segmented into application such as Non-surfactants, and Surfactants (Industrial & Domestic, and Commercial). Further, market is segmented into end user such as Industrial Cleaner, Household Cleaner, Light-Duty Dish Washing Liquid, Heavy-Duty Laundry Liquid, and Others.

Also, Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into  Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., K.G. International, Inc, Enaspol A.S, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Unger Fabrikker A.S, KPL International Limited,, Huntsman International LLC, and  Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., Ltd.

