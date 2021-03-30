Periodontal Therapeutics Market Latest Trend, Analysis, Demand, Worth, Global Rate & Research Report 2020

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market

Periodontal Therapeutics is used for treatment of periodontal disease. It is chronic bacterial infection caused due to microbial plaque often called as gum disease, which is colonized on tooth surface and below the gingival margin. Hormonal changes, poor oral health hygiene, smoking, and some hereditary factors are the causes of periodontal disease.

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global periodontal therapeutics market growth. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of periodontal diseases due to changing lifestyle will have the positive impact on growth of global periodontal therapeutics market. Moreover, rise in tooth retention which leads peritonitis which is expected to fuel the periodontal therapeutics industry growth during this forecast period. Also, continuous advancements in treatment with the help of novel drug and rise in preference to local drug for treatment of periodontal disease which is expected to propel the growth of global periodontal therapeutics market.

Market Restraints

However, lack of awareness regarding oral hygiene among people is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global periodontal therapeutics market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market is segmented into type such as Necrotizing periodontal disease, Aggressive periodontitis, Chronic periodontitis, and Gingivitis, by treatment such as Local Antibiotics, Systematic Antibiotics, and Others. Further, Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market is segmented into end users such as Hospital, and Dental Clinic.

Also, Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Galderma S.A., Dexcel Pharma, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Kaken Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, 3M Company, and Eli Lilly

