Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market Size, Share, Top Developing Companies, Research Industry Report & Forecast till 2020

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market was valued at USD 14.06 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 39.11 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 17.4%.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Qualiket Research. The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market’s major drivers and restraints are analysed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market. The historical trajectory of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

Internet of Things (IoT) in the energy industry is cutting cost and creating more productive buildings. The IoT in energy sector offers various solutions in term of Software, Hardware, and Services, integrated and connectivity solutions. In energy industry IoT technology is utilized to develop new products, solve critical problem solving, to enhance productivity and efficiency, improve real- time decision making, and create innovative experiences.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) technology in energy industry to enhance productivity and efficiency is expected to boost the global Internet of Things (IoT) in energy market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding health and safety of employees will propel the global Internet of Things (IoT) in energy market growth. Moreover, growing technological advancements and innovations in energy industry will enhance the demand for IOT technology in the market, owing to this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of data and user privacy is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global internet of things (IoT) market growth. Also, lack of skilled professionals will affect the growth of global internet of things (IoT) market.

Market Segmentation

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market is segmented into solution such as Asset Management, Security, Connected Logistics, Risk Management, Data Management & Analytics, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition, Mobile Workforce Management, and energy Management, by service such as Consulting, Integrated Deployment, and Support & Maintenance. Further, Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market is segmented into application such as Oil& Gas, Coal Mining, and Smart Grid.

The assessment and forecast of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as INFOSYS, TRIMBLE, BOSCH, ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, AGT INTERNATIONAL, INTEL, SIEMENS, CISCO, SAP, ABB, ACTILITY, and IBM.

