Smart Baby Monitor Market Research Report- Size, Share, Huge Demand, Statistics, Regional Report 2020 to 2027

Smart Baby Monitor Market 

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3%.

Smart Baby monitors are utilized to keep watch on baby, and connect directly with child via video whenever possible. Smart baby monitors provide information to parent, and keep update of baby’s movements in their absence. Also, baby monitor is able to transfer sound from baby’s room to their parents. Baby monitor includes audio and video managers to keep watch on kids and babies. Growing penetration of smartphones will support the global smart baby monitor market growth, over the forecast period.

In the automotive sector, the growth is getting spurred by the constant upgradation of luxury cars and recent inclusion of Smart Baby Monitor. These Smart Baby Monitors are generating the demand for sophisticated technologies for which semiconductors are the only solution. These Smart Baby Monitor  demand connectivity of the first-grade owing to which the demand for advanced semiconductors has come into play. Features like safety, navigation, infotainment are also providing huge taker for semiconductors in the automotive industry.

Market Drivers Increase in dual working families and rise in number of working women are the key driving factor which are expected to boost the global smart baby monitor market growth. The global smart baby monitor is significantly growing due to development of the global electronic industry increase in digitalization. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and increase in demand for smart wireless baby monitors in the market will fuel the global smart baby monitor market growth. Also, rise in awareness regarding child safety is act as key driving factor for global baby monitor market growth. Also, increase in birth rate in several countries like U.K, Russia, and Spain is expected to grow the global smart baby market growth during this forecast period.

However, high cost of cameras is the restraining factor which expected to hamper the global baby monitor market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market is segmented into product type such as Audio, and Video, by connectivity such as Wired, and Wireless. Further, Global Smart Baby Monitor Market is segmented into distribution channel such as Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, E-commerce, and Specialty Stores.

Also, Global Smart Baby Monitor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Smart Baby Monitor Market and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifiesdynamic players of the market, including both themajor and emerging players.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Motorola, Inc, Dorel Industries Inc, iBaby Labs, Inc., Summer Infant, Inc., VTech, Angelcare Monitor Inc., Safety 1st, and Samsung Electronics Co.

