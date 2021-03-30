Global DNA Sequencing Market to boost Revenues Through COVID-19 Crisis Phase and Forecast to 2027

Global DNA Sequencing Market

DNA Sequencing is the type of biochemical method in which DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization. High accuracy, high speed, low cost, and precise results from low sample input are the advantages of gene sequencing. DNA sequencing is classified according to two technologies such as chain terminator DNA sequencing, and next generation DNA sequencing.

For a better understanding of the DNA Sequencing market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors is needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. Report would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.

Global DNA Sequencing Market Drivers

Increase in technological advancements in DNA sequencing is expected to boost the global DNA sequencing market growth. Furthermore, rise in usage of gene sequencing technique in forensic lab will have positive impact on global DNA sequencing market growth.. Moreover, increase in demand of DNA sequencing in genomics research is expected to fuel the global DNA sequencing market growth.

Market Restraints

However, huge maintenance cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the growth of global DNA sequencing market. Also, government regulations and policies of various countries will affect the global DNA sequencing market growth.

Global Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ZS Genetics, Siemens AG, Myriad Genetics, Microchip Biotechnologies, Integrated DNA Technologies, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Bayer Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson.

Global DNA Sequencing Market Taxonomy

By Types

Services

Instruments and Consumables

Workflow Products

By Technology

Next Generation DNA Sequencing

Chain Terminator DNA Sequencing

By Application

Oncology Studies

Personalized Medicines

Biomarker Discovery

Forensics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

