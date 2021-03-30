Impact of Covid-19 on Pet Food Packaging Market Growth Demand, Key Factors, Restraints & Forecast Period 2027

Global Pet Food Packaging Market

Global Pet Food Packaging Market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.8%.

Pet food packaging is used for the enclosing and wrapping food items produced particularly for pets. The pet food packaging is available in different product types such as Bags & Pouches, Folding Cartons, Plastic Bottles & Jars, and Others. Innovation in packaging industry will drive the global pet food packaging market growth.

Food items, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, chemicals, or construction materials, packaging is essential for all types of goods. In the construction sector, all sorts of building compounds and substances ranging from cement mix and various powdered & liquid components to millets, pebbles, sand, bricks, and stones, all come in a specific packaged format. Special attention is provided on their efficient sealing as well.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for quality and convenience food product is the key driving factor for market which is expected to boost the global pet food packaging market growth. Furthermore, rise in urban population which increases the pet adoption will have the positive impact on global pet food packaging industry growth. Moreover, rise in consumption of packaged and processed food for animals across the world is expected to propel the growth of global pet food packaging market during this forecast period. Also, rise in disposable income of pet owners and multi functionality of pet food packaging technology will fuel the global pet food packaging market growth.

However, stringent pet food quality and safety regulations and shortage of raw materials and fluctuation in their prices are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global pet food packaging market growth.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

Global pet food packaging market hit by the COVID 19 outbreak as the demand for pet food would be reduced. Due to COVID 19 pandemic global pet food packaging market is expected to slowdown the production of pet food packaging during this global crisis.

Market Segmentation

Global Pet Food Packaging Market is segmented into material such as Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, and others, by product such as Bags & Pouches, Folding Cartons, Plastic Bottles & Jars, and Others. Further, Global Pet Food Packaging Market is segmented into application such as Wet Food, Dry Food, Pet Treats, and Frozen Foods.

Global Pet Food Packaging Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the global Pet Food Packaging Market. The recent market trends and preferences dominating each region have a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the recent trends and preferences prevailing in a region to provide the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as GOGLIO S.P.A, APTARGROUP, INC., ARDAGH GROUP S.A, SMURFIT KAPPA, BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC., HUHTAMAKI OYJ, CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY, MONDI PLC, and AMCOR PLC

