Global Food Safety Testing Market | Competitive Landscape, Application and Growth Rate 2027

Latest published report on the Food safety testing market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.

Food safety testing is a process of food product verification in order to check safety and reduces the risk of contamination which can causes the food borne illness. Food safety testing contains validation of food product content as marked on the labels. Food safety testing is used for maintaining of quality of food in terms of ingredients, appearance, and taste. Food safety testing processes are based on various techniques such as microbial contamination and analysis on chemical contents in all aspects of food processing, delivery, and production.

Increase in chemical contamination in food processing industries due to improper use of techniques during production is expected to global food safety testing market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for packed and processed food in developed countries is expected to propel the growth of global food safety testing market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, an increase in disposable income will have the positive impact on global food safety testing market growth.

However, lack of food control infrastructure and resources in developing countries is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth global food safety testing market growth. Also, heavy-duty on test kits will affect the global food safety testing market growth.

Global Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SGS S.A, Intertek Group Plc, Surofins Scientific, ALS Ltd, Merieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, and TUV SUD.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Taxonomy

By Tests

Allergen Testing

Residues & Contamination Testing,

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Microbiological Testing

Others

By Application

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Dairy & Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

