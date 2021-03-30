Anti-Slip Coatings Market Study for 2021 to 2027 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

The ‘ Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Insights ’ research report added by Data Bridge Market Research, is an in-depth Regional analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Anti-Slip Coatings market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Anti-Slip Coatings market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, RPM International Inc., CleanSafe Services, PPG Industries Inc., No Skidding Products Inc., Amstep Products, HEMPEL A/S, Paramelt, Randolph Products, Wooster Products Inc, ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Bonasystems, Industrial Applications Inc., SafeMate Antislip Pty Ltd, Anti-Slip Anywhere, Halo Surfaces Ltd and Diamond Safety Concepts.

Brief Outlook on Anti-Slip Coatings Market

Global Anti-Slip Coatings was valued at an estimated 103.65 million in 2018, growing with a CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 resulting in a projected rise in value to USD 174.78 million by 2026. This projected rise of market value can be factored to the increasing levels of construction activities and industrialization globally.

Market Definition: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market

Anti-slip coatings are a type of chemical liquid solution, powdered covering used for in the application on various substrates and surfaces, resulting in increased friction between different surfaces and therefore protect against slips and falls. These coatings are available in a number of colours due to their increased demand from various end-use industries, this innovation by the manufacturers has resulted in an increase in the aesthetic appeal of the same.

Market Drivers:

Increase in cases of injuries caused due to slips and falls resulting in rise of demand for anti-slip coatings

Imposing the regulations of application of anti-slip products and solutions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Cheaper possible alternatives that are easy to apply and equally effective is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The Anti-Slip Coatings market report estimates 2018 – 2026 market development trends for Anti-Slip Coatings industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Anti-Slip Coatings industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Anti-Slip Coatings market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Segmentation: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market

By Type Solvent-Based Water-Based

By Resin Epoxy Resin Polyaspartic & Acrylic Polyurethane

By End-Use Industry Marine Deck Construction Flooring Others



Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Anti-Slip Coatings Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Anti-Slip Coatings Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Anti-Slip Coatings Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Anti-Slip Coatings Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Anti-Slip Coatings Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Anti-Slip Coatings Market by Countries

Continued….

