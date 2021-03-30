Curing Agents Market 2021-2026 Current & Upcoming Scope And Challenges | Major Gaints – Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Olin Corporation

Curing Agents Market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the Curing Agents industry. Painstakingly analysed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on numerous factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. 2019 is the base year while 2018 is the historic year for calculation in the report. The report consists of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Evonik Industries, Hexion, Huntsman International LLC, Cardolite Corporation, BASF SE, Arnette Polymers, LLC., Atul Ltd, Campbell’s Plastics Limited, Epochemie- Epoxy Curing Agents, Epoxy Base Electronics Corporation Limited, Gabriel. Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd, Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., LEUNA- Harze GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Olin Corporation, Shangdong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co, Ltd., Trans Oceanic Chemicals Pvt Ltd., etc.

Brief Outlook on Curing Agents Market

Global Curing Agents Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.2 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the epoxy resins is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Curing Agents Market

To harden a surface or material a curing agent is used. They are applied on the polymer surfaces so that they can ease the bonding of the molecular components as stronger the bond, the harder will be the surface of the material. There main characteristic is to increase the hardness or viscosity. They are mainly of three types- active- hydrogen containing compound, anionic and cationic initiators, and reactive cross- linkers.

Market Drivers:

They have low toxicity, low volatile and are heat resistant

Curing agents are used in the food preservation and flavouring process to draw moisture out of the food by the process of osmosis.

Market Restraints:

The people with heart disease and hyper tension cannot eat cured food items because of the high salt content.

Segmentation: Global Curing Agents Market

By Type Epoxy Polyurethane Silicone Rubber

By Applications Coatings Electrical and Electronics Composites Adhesives Construction Wind Energy



The Curing Agents market report estimates 2018 – 2026 market development trends for Curing Agents industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Curing Agents industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Curing Agents market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Curing Agents Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Curing Agents Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Curing Agents Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Curing Agents Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Curing Agents Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Curing Agents Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Curing Agents Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Curing Agents Market by Countries

Continued….

