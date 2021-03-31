Atropine Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Atropine market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Atropine is a medication to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings as well as some types of slow heart rate and to decrease saliva production during surgery. It is typically given intravenously or by injection into a muscle. Eye drops are also available which are used to treat uveitis and early amblyopia. The intravenous solution usually begins working within a minute and lasts half an hour to an hour. Large doses may be required to treat some poisonings.

, Atropine industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and Asia, and China market production volume accounted for more than 25.43% of the total production volume of global Atropine in 2017. C²PHARMA is the world leading manufacturer in Global Atropine market with the market share of 9.19%, in terms of revenue, followed by RESONANCE LABORATORIES, ROLABO OUTSOURCING, Minsheng Group and CR Double-Crane.

, Compared to 2016, Atropine market decreased revenue by 5.69 percent to $549.60 million worldwide in 2017 from $582.76 million in 2016. As for the volume segment, global Atropine production decreased to 3862.8 Kg from 4247.4 Kg in 2013. Due to low prices, small profit margins and a relatively narrow market, many companies have abandoned production of atropine, and a shortage of atropine has appeared in the market. This is the result of long-term effects of market behavior.

, The average price of Atropine will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to its cheap drug properties, and the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to market vicious circle.

, The Global Atropine market is valued at 550 million USD in 2018 and will reach 480 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Atropine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

C²PHARMA

RESONANCE LABORATORIES

ROLABO OUTSOURCING

Minsheng Group

CR Double-Crane

HENAN PURUI

Albany Molecular Research

Alchem International

SAURAV CHEMICALS

Katsura Chemical

Hangzhou Vega

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Injection

Drop

The Atropine Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Atropine market for each application, including:

Gastrointestinal

Ophthalmology