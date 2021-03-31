High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Top countries data 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an early stage medical technology that is in various stages of development worldwide to treat a range of disorders.

The mechanism is similar to using a magnifying glass to focus sunlight. Focused ultrasound uses an acoustic lens to concentrate multiple intersecting beams of ultrasound on a target. Each individual beam passes through tissue with little effect but at the focal point where the beams converge, the energy can have useful thermal or mechanical effects. As for the global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. For the HIFU used for disease segment, half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, Philips Healthcare and Changjiangyuan Technology Development, which closes to 58.36 per cent totally. The China giant Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, which has 27.44% market share in 2015, is the leader in the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System industry. The manufacturers following Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology are Philips Healthcare and Changjiangyuan Technology Development, which respectively has 23.39% and 7.53% market share globally. For the HIFU used for Cosmetic Segment, the top five manufacturers occupied 78% of the total market, and they are Ulthera, Inc, Hironic, Classys, Revyouth and WONTECH Co.

The Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System market is valued at 140 million USD in 2018 and will reach 750 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market (2021 – 2025): –

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

Philips Healthcare

Changjiangyuan Technology Development

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Shanghai A&S

InSightec

Wikkon

Theraclion

Alpinion Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

Ultrasound-Guided

