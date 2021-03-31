Laser Market Top countries data 2021 – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Laser Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Laser market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. Laser Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Laser marking machine is a type of machine that use laser beam to make permanent marking in various surface materials.

, Laser marking machines are used in a dynamic, highly adaptable process for high-speed character, logo, graphic, bar code and 2D Data Matrix marking. Laser marking is highly readable and leaves a permanent mark that enables effective traceability and is capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S.

E.U and China. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Telesis and TYKMA Electrox have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, Trumpf has become as a global leader. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong, Shandong and Jiangsu province.

The key consumption markets locate at Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. Among them, the Asia-Pacific takes the market share of 42.77%, followed by North America with 27.23% in 2016.

It could be expected this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The Laser market was valued at 1580 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1910 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laser.

Han’s Laser

Telesis Technologies

Trumpf

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

Trotec

FOBA

Gravotech

Videojet

Epilog Laser

Schmidt

Eurolaser

Huagong Tec

SIC Marking

Amada Miyachi

Laserstar

Universal Laser Systems

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Fiber Laser Marking Machine

CO2 Lasers Laser Marking Machine

The Laser Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Laser market for each application, including: –

Electronics

Packaging

Auto Parts

Hardware