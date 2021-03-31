Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Hybrid Rice Seeds Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

A hybrid is the product of a cross between two genetically distinct rice parents. When the right parents are selected, the hybrid will have both greater vigor and yield than either of the parents. Due to hybrid vigor, hybrid rice has 15-30% yield advantage over the conventional rice that farmers grow.

The market competition is intensive because currently there is huge number of enterprises that engaged in hybrid rice seed business. The breeding technology of hybrid rice seed is not advanced; so the involvement of enterprises had pay more attention on the technology of hybrid rice seed breeding to gain more market share. In the last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of hybrid rice through the use of gametocide and CMS lines.

There are two types of hybrid rice seeds. 3-line Breeding Systems takes about 77.87% market share in 2017. 2-line Breeding Systems takes 22.13% market share in 2017.

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds market size will increase to 7120 Million USD by 2025, from 3480 Million USD in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid Rice Seeds.

Dupont Pioneer

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience

Nath

Advanta

Nirmal Seeds

Longping High-tech

China National Seed Group

Hainan Shennong Gene

WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

Hefei Fengle Seed

Zhongnongfa Seed

RiceTec

3-line Breeding Systems

rice cultivation