Agricultural Pump Market Top countries data 2021 Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

A pump is a device that moves fluids, or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Agricultural pumps are pumps designed for agricultural use. These pumps are used for irrigation, drainage, flood control, tanks and digestors, wastewater transport, wastewater treatment, water circulation and water supply.

In this report, the statistical data based on submersible pumps, self-priming pump, vortex pump and other types pump for agriculture application.

, The market volume of agricultural pump is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncurtains in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of agricultural pump market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of agricultural pump is still promising.

The consumption revenue of agricultural pump grew by about 2.58% in 2015 to reach more than USD 5770 million. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Grundfos, Franklin Electric, Shimge Pump, Wilo, Mono and so on.

In 2015, the China currently has a 79.05% production market share of the total worldwide agricultural pump industry, followed by North America with 5.9% and Europe (5.05%).

The Agricultural Pump market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Pump.

Grundfos

Franklin Electric

Shimge Pump

Wilo

Mono

Dongyin Pump

Leo

Ebara Pumps

Suprasuny

Cornell Pump

Dayuan Pump

Xylem

Kaiquan Pump

Sulzer

Junhe Pump

Flowserve

CNP

KSB

KBL

Lingxiao Pump

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Submersible pump

Self-priming pump

Vortex pump

Other

Irrigation

Spray