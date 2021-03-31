Circular Knitting Machine Market Top countries data 2021 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Circular Knitting Machine market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Circular knitting machines is a machine by which tubular and seamless fabrics are produced using knitting with circular needles and shaping the fabric by varying the tension or length of the knitting stitches is called circular knitting machine. It is a technique of knitting in circular or tubular form with curved or straight needles for making knitting stitches. There are several types of circular knitting machines which produce long lengths of tubular fabric and quite often they are manufactured. This machine is used for single plain cloth, elastic cloth etc. being used for vest, t-shirt, sport wear, and swimming suit.

In the past few years, the world production of circular knitting machines is fluctuant, especially in China region. In global market, the production of circular knitting machines increases from 29916 Units in 2011 to 31604 Units in 2015. In 2015, the global circular knitting machines market is led by China, capturing about 65.30% of global circular knitting machines production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.75% global production share.

In classification, circular knitting machines can be divided into single jersey, double iersey, single jersey jacquard and double jersey jacquard. Single jersey hold the mostly share the global share and the price is cheaper than double jersey.

In application, circular knitting machines downstream is wide and recently circular knitting machines has acquired increasing significance in various fields of textile industry.

The Circular Knitting Machine market was valued at 630 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 690 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Circular Knitting Machine.

Baiyuan Machine

Mayer & Cie

Terrot

Santoni

Fukuhara

Tayu

Keum Yong

Orizio

Hang Xing

Hengyi

Hongji

Taifan

Unitex

Wellmade

Jiunn Long

Pailung

Welltex

Fukuhama

Sanda

Santec

Lisky

Wellknit

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Single Jersey

Double Jersey

Single Jersey Jacquard

The Circular Knitting Machine Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Circular Knitting Machine market for each application, including: –

Athletic

Apparel

Industrial