Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) Evaporators is an energy recovery process where energy is added to low-pressure vapor (usually water vapor) by compressing it. The result is a smaller volume of vapor at a higher temperature and pressure, which can be used to do useful work.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of chemical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators will drive growth in global markets.

Globally, the Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Howden, Piller, Suez, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32% production value market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators industry because of their market share and technology status of Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Evaporators.

The Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) market was valued at 840 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1210 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR).

Howden

Piller

Suez

GEA

Chongqing Jiangjin

Leheng

ANDRITZ

IDE

Leke

Gardner Denver

Sunevap

ALFA LAVAL

Jintongling

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Yixing Fuxi

Dedert

SPX Flow

Shaanxi Blower

Turbovap

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Less than 50ton/h

50ton/h-100ton/h

More than 100ton/h

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) market for each application, including:

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Environmental Industry