Industrial Metal Detectors Market Top countries data 2021 Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by By 360 Market Updates

Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.
For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 60.86% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 33.49% in 2016.
The sales of industrial metal detector increases from 20651 Units in 2012 to 24266 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.1%.
Asia-Pacific occupied 32.81% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.65% and 23.28% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.
The Industrial Metal Detectors market was valued at 590 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 680 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Metal Detectors.
Additionally, the Industrial Metal Detectors market trend provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business overview, and business strategy.
This report studies the global market size of Industrial Metal Detectors in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Industrial Metal Detectors in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Metal Detectors:
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Year 2021 to 2025
