Industrial Motors Market Top countries data 2021 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries.

As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.

, The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

, North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.

, Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.

, , The Industrial Motors market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Motors.

Additionally, the Industrial Motors market trend provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline, and business strategy. It conjointly endows with the amount of production, Industrial Motors's future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Industrial Motors Market:

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi

GE

HITACHI

Nidec

Toshiba

Regal Beloit

WEG

Teco

Emerson

MEIDENSHA

Wolong Electric

Rockwell Automation

Franklin Electric

Zhongda Motor

XIZI FORVORDA

Ametek

Allied Motion

On the basis of Product Type:

High Voltage Motor

The Industrial Motors Market report analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Motors market for each application, including:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metal

Industrial Machinery