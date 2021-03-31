Forehead Thermometer Market Top countries data 2021 : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

Forehead Thermometer report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Forehead Thermometer future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization. This report focuses on Professional Global Forehead Thermometer Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Forehead Thermometer Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.

Forehead thermometer is a type of infrared thermometer that is easy used to measure baby body temperature or others’. It is usually touch-free.

Forehead thermometer is mainly classified into two types: non-contact type, contact type. And non-contact type is the most widely used type which takes up about 87% of the global total in 2016.

, The global forehead thermometer average price is in the decline trend, from 11.9 $/unit in 2012 to 10.6 $/unit in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The forehead thermometer sales will reach about 8.9 million units in 2017 from 6 million units in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 8.4%.

, China is the largest consumption country of Forehead thermometer in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 28.6% the global market in 2016, followed by USA and Europe (both 17%), and Japan is followed with the share about 6%.

, China, Taiwan, Germany and Mexico are now the key producers of forehead thermometers. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by Taiwan, Italy and Germany producers. Other key factories of forehead thermometer are from Italy, USA, etc.

, Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp, Rossmax and Omron are the key producers in the global forehead thermometer market. Top ten took up about 55% of the global market in 2016. Braun, Radiant and Tecnimed srl, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world, and Jinxinbao, Dongdixin are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 16%. Braun, Omron are the global leading brands of forehead thermometer all over the world.

, Producers are mainly distributed in China, and most products of the international brands are from Chinese OEM, or the companies have factories in China, such as Microlife, Radiant, etc. At the same time, Microlife is one of the key OEM of Braun in fact.

, , The Global Forehead Thermometer market is valued at 91 million USD in 2018 and will reach 130 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Forehead Thermometer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Jinxinbao

Easywell Bio

Dongdixin

AViTA

GEON Corp

Rossmax

Omron

Briggs Healthcare

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

SAMICO

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Oricom

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Non-contact Type

Contact Type

Hospital

Home Use