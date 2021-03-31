March 31, 2021

Carbocisteine Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Carbocisteine

 “Carbocisteine Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Carbocisteine industry. The Carbocisteine market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Carbocisteine:

  • Carbocisteine (INN), also called carbocysteine (USAN), is a mucolytic that reduces the viscosity of sputum and so can be used to help relieve the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and bronchiectasis by allowing the sufferer to bring up sputum more easily. Carbocisteine should not be used with antitussives (cough suppressants) or medicines that dry up bronchial secretions.

    Carbocisteine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Wuhan Grand Hoyo
  • Moehs Iberica
  • Afton Pharma
  • Jinshi Pharm
  • Hengkang Pharma
  • Globe Quimica
  • Xiangyu Pharmaceutical

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, Global market of Carbocisteine developed steady, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Carbocisteine is nearly 35 M USD; the actual production is about 1600 MT.
  • The classification of Carbocisteine includes 98.5% and >98.5%, and the sales proportion of >98.5% in 2016 is about 76.2%.
  • Carbocisteine is widely used to make drugs, the formal of drugs include Oral Solution, Tablet & Capsule and Other. The most proportion of Carbocisteine formal is Tablet & Capsule and the proportion in 2016 is about 74%.
  • China is the largest supplier of Carbocisteine, with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Carbocisteine, enjoying revenue market share nearly 25% in 2016.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.
  • Market competition is not intense. Wuhan Grand Hoyo, Moehs Iberica, Afton Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Carbocisteine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 57 million USD in 2024, from 44 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Carbocisteine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • 0.985
  • >98.5%

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Oral Solution
  • Tablet & Capsule
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Carbocisteine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carbocisteine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carbocisteine in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Carbocisteine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Carbocisteine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Carbocisteine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carbocisteine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Carbocisteine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Carbocisteine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

