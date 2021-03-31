March 31, 2021

Microbial Air Samplers Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Microbial Air Samplers

 “Microbial Air Samplers Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Microbial Air Samplers industry. The Microbial Air Samplers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Microbial Air Samplers:

  • Microbial Air Sampler is a device that can sample virus, bacteria, phagocyte, pollen, epiphyte, etc. A microbial air sampler is a critical component of any Quality Control (QC) situations associated with Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Healthcare facilities due to it can ensure that there is no contamination in your processes and products, and they are absolutely required in order to meet most mandatory regulatory requirements.

    Microbial Air Samplers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • MBV AG
  • VWR
  • BioMerieux
  • Sarstedt
  • Bertin Technologies
  • Particle Measuring Systems
  • Emtek
  • Advanced Instruments
  • RGF Environmental
  • Ogawa Seiki
  • IUL
  • Awel
  • Aquaria srl
  • Multitech Enviro Analytical
  • Qingdao Junray
  • Tianjin Hengao
  • Climet Instruments
  • Beijing Jiance
  • Shanghai Sujing

    Scope of Report:

  • Demand for Microbial Air Sampler has mainly been driven by healthy awareness of life. Economic investment has large impact on research and National policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.
  • Geographically, Europe was the largest market in the world, which took about 28.64 percent of the global consumption volume in 2016. The United States shared 25% of global total and China shared 11.85%, Japan shared 7.41%.
  • Microbial Air Sampler product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.
  • As to companies, MBV AG was largest company in production in 2016, which counted 36.48% of global total revenue. As to the production, enterprises in China are taking growing market share worldwide by large production scale and lower price.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the sales volume will keep slow increasing but the market revenue scale is forecasted to be reduced because of price downturn.
  • The worldwide market for Microbial Air Samplers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 93 million USD in 2024, from 55 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Microbial Air Samplers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Portable Microbial Air Sampler
  • Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food & Beverage
  • Scientific Laboratory
  • Other

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13836752

