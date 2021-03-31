March 31, 2021

Sandals Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Sandals

Sandals Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sandals industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Sandals market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Sandals:

  • This report studies the Sandals market; Sandals are an open type of footwear, consisting of a sole held to the wearer’s foot by straps passing over the instep or around the ankle. People wear sandals in warmer climates or during warmer parts of the year in order to keep their feet cool and dry.

    Sandals Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Birkenstock
  • Alpargatas
  • Belle
  • Adidas
  • Clark
  • Skechers
  • Caleres
  • Steven Madden
  • Rieker
  • ECCO
  • Decker
  • Aldo
  • Daphne
  • GEOX
  • Crocs
  • Kenneth Cole
  • Cbanner
  • Aokang
  • ST& SAT
  • Topscore
  • Red Dragonfly

    Scope of Report:

  • Sandal is a favorite footwear choice for casual and fashional occasions for men, women and youth. Women are the largest consumer with proportion in 2017 about 56%.
  • Geographically, the revenue market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of volumes, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 1016 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 23% consumption market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Sandals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 35100 million USD in 2024, from 27100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sandals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Casual Sandals
  • Fashion Sandals

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Children Sandals
  • Men Sandals
  • Women Sandals

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sandals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sandals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sandals in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Sandals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sandals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sandals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sandals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Sandals Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sandals Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

