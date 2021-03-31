Sandals Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Sandals Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sandals industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Sandals market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Sandals:

This report studies the Sandals market; Sandals are an open type of footwear, consisting of a sole held to the wearer’s foot by straps passing over the instep or around the ankle. People wear sandals in warmer climates or during warmer parts of the year in order to keep their feet cool and dry. Sandals Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Birkenstock

Alpargatas

Belle

Adidas

Clark

Skechers

Caleres

Steven Madden

Rieker

ECCO

Decker

Aldo

Daphne

GEOX

Crocs

Kenneth Cole

Cbanner

Aokang

ST& SAT

Topscore

Sandal is a favorite footwear choice for casual and fashional occasions for men, women and youth. Women are the largest consumer with proportion in 2017 about 56%.

Geographically, the revenue market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of volumes, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 1016 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 23% consumption market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sandals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 35100 million USD in 2024, from 27100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sandals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Casual Sandals

Fashion Sandals Market Segment by Application:

Children Sandals

Men Sandals