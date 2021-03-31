Medical Nonwovens Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“Medical Nonwovens Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Medical Nonwovens industry. The Medical Nonwovens market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Medical Nonwovens:

Nonwovens are the materials of choice for many wound care, surgical, and ostomy dressing applications because of recent formulation and manufacturing advancements and materials propertiesâ€”absorbent, bacterial barrier, soft and stretchable, and liquid repellent. Medical Nonwovens Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Cardinal Health

Berry Plastics

3M

Molnlycke Health Care

Halyard Health

Hartmann

Ahlstrom

Domtar Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun

Intco Medical

Hogy Medical

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Ansell Healthcare

Medline Industries

The classification of Medical Nonwovens includes Drylaid, Airlaid, Wetlaid and Spunlaid, and the proportion of Spunlaid in 2016 is about 73%.

Medical Nonwovens is widely used as Level 1 Surgical Gowns, Level 2 Surgical Gowns, Level 3 Surgical Gowns, Level 4 Surgical Gowns and Surgical Mask. The most proportion of Medical Nonwovens is Level 2 Surgical Gowns, and the proportion in 2016 is 31%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Cardinal Health, Berry Plastics, 3M, Molnlycke Health Care, Halyard Health, Hartmann, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The worldwide market for Medical Nonwovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 3390 million USD in 2024, from 2440 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Nonwovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Drylaid

Airlaid

Wetlaid

Spunlaid Market Segment by Application:

Level 1 Surgical Gowns

Level 2 Surgical Gowns

Level 3 Surgical Gowns

Level 4 Surgical Gowns