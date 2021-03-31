March 31, 2021

Medical Nonwovens Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Medical Nonwovens

 “Medical Nonwovens Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Medical Nonwovens industry. The Medical Nonwovens market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Medical Nonwovens:

  • Nonwovens are the materials of choice for many wound care, surgical, and ostomy dressing applications because of recent formulation and manufacturing advancements and materials propertiesâ€”absorbent, bacterial barrier, soft and stretchable, and liquid repellent.

    Medical Nonwovens Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Cardinal Health
  • Berry Plastics
  • 3M
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • Halyard Health
  • Hartmann
  • Ahlstrom
  • Domtar Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • B. Braun
  • Intco Medical
  • Hogy Medical
  • Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)
  • Ansell Healthcare
  • Medline Industries

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Medical Nonwovens includes Drylaid, Airlaid, Wetlaid and Spunlaid, and the proportion of Spunlaid in 2016 is about 73%.
  • Medical Nonwovens is widely used as Level 1 Surgical Gowns, Level 2 Surgical Gowns, Level 3 Surgical Gowns, Level 4 Surgical Gowns and Surgical Mask. The most proportion of Medical Nonwovens is Level 2 Surgical Gowns, and the proportion in 2016 is 31%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.
  • Market competition is not intense. Cardinal Health, Berry Plastics, 3M, Molnlycke Health Care, Halyard Health, Hartmann, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.
  • The worldwide market for Medical Nonwovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 3390 million USD in 2024, from 2440 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Medical Nonwovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Drylaid
  • Airlaid
  • Wetlaid
  • Spunlaid

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Level 1 Surgical Gowns
  • Level 2 Surgical Gowns
  • Level 3 Surgical Gowns
  • Level 4 Surgical Gowns
  • Surgical Mask

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Medical Nonwovens product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Nonwovens, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Nonwovens in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Medical Nonwovens competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Medical Nonwovens breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Medical Nonwovens market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Nonwovens sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Medical Nonwovens Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Medical Nonwovens Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

