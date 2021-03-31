Sack Kraft Papers Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Sack Kraft Papers Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sack Kraft Papers industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Sack Kraft Papers market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Sack Kraft Papers:

Sack kraft paper is paper or paperboard (cardboard) produced from chemical pulp produced in the kraft process. With high elasticity and high tear resistance, sack kraft papers is designed for packaging products with high demands for strength and durability. Sack Kraft Papers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

The Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas

SCG Packaging

Gascogne

KapStone

WestRock

Segezha Group

Smurfit Kappa

Nordic Paper

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Oji Holding

Fujian Qingshan Paper

Tokushu Tokai Paper

Natron-Hayat

Daio Paper

Horizon Pulp & Paper

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Copamex

Forsac

Georgia-Pacific

Primo Tedesco

In the last several years, global market of Sack Kraft Paper developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.78%. In 2017, global revenue of Sack Kraft Paper is nearly 7.06 billion USD; the actual production is about 10.26 million MT.

Under this situation, the global Sack Kraft Paper market is expected to be 11.5 billion USD in 2025, at CAGR of 6.28%, with a real production of 12.55 million MT. The price of Sack Kraft Paper is mainly influenced by the price wave of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Sack Kraft Papers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million USD in 2024, from 7800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sack Kraft Papers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Bleached Kraft Paper

Natural Kraft Paper Market Segment by Application:

FoodÂ Industry

ConsumerÂ GoodsÂ

BuildingÂ &Â Construction