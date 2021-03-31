March 31, 2021

Sack Kraft Papers Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Sack Kraft Papers

Sack Kraft Papers Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sack Kraft Papers industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Sack Kraft Papers market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Sack Kraft Papers:

  • Sack kraft paper is paper or paperboard (cardboard) produced from chemical pulp produced in the kraft process. With high elasticity and high tear resistance, sack kraft papers is designed for packaging products with high demands for strength and durability.

    Sack Kraft Papers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • The Mondi Group
  • BillerudKorsnas
  • SCG Packaging
  • Gascogne
  • KapStone
  • WestRock
  • Segezha Group
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Nordic Paper
  • Tolko Industries
  • Canfor Corporation
  • Oji Holding
  • Fujian Qingshan Paper
  • Tokushu Tokai Paper
  • Natron-Hayat
  • Daio Paper
  • Horizon Pulp & Paper
  • Chuetsu Pulp & Paper
  • Copamex
  • Forsac
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Primo Tedesco

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Sack Kraft Paper developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.78%. In 2017, global revenue of Sack Kraft Paper is nearly 7.06 billion USD; the actual production is about 10.26 million MT.
  • Under this situation, the global Sack Kraft Paper market is expected to be 11.5 billion USD in 2025, at CAGR of 6.28%, with a real production of 12.55 million MT. The price of Sack Kraft Paper is mainly influenced by the price wave of raw materials.
  • The worldwide market for Sack Kraft Papers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million USD in 2024, from 7800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sack Kraft Papers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Bleached Kraft Paper
  • Natural Kraft Paper

    Market Segment by Application:

  • FoodÂ Industry
  • ConsumerÂ GoodsÂ 
  • BuildingÂ &Â Construction
  • Other Industry

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sack Kraft Papers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sack Kraft Papers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sack Kraft Papers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Sack Kraft Papers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sack Kraft Papers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sack Kraft Papers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sack Kraft Papers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Sack Kraft Papers Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sack Kraft Papers Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

