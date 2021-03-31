Chemical Tanker Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Chemical Tanker Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Chemical Tanker industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Chemical Tanker market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Chemical Tanker:

This report studies the Chemical Tanker market, a chemical tanker is a type of tanker ship designed to transport chemicals in bulk. Chemical tankers market includes revenues earned through shipping of chemicals and related products. Chemical Tanker Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Stolt-Nielsen

Odfjell

Sinochem

MOL Chemical Tankers

Hansa Tankers

Iino Kaiun Kaisha

MTMM

Team Tankers

Ultratank

Bahri

WOMAR

Chembulk

Ace-Quantum

Navig8

Navig8

Based on application, the chemical tankers market has been classified into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and vegetable oils & fats. Organic chemicals dominated the market with market share of 51.37% in 2018. The vegetable oils & fats segment of the chemical tankers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Chemical Tanker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 8790 million USD in 2024, from 7930 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chemical Tanker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inland Chemical Tankers (1,000-4,999 DWT)

Coastal Chemical Tankers (5,000-9,999 DWT)

Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers (10,000-50,000 DWT) Market Segment by Application:

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Vegetable Oils & Fats