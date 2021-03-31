March 31, 2021

Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer)

Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer):

  • Non-dairy creamer, also called coffee whitener, is a powdered milk or cream substitute used primarily for flavoring coffee and tea. There are a variety of creamers made with various products, but most of the standard or best-known brands contain the protein-rich milk derivative casein in the form of sodium caseinate.

    Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Nestle(Switzerland)
  • WhiteWave(US)
  • FrieslandCampina(Netherlands)
  • DEK(Grandos)(Germany)
  • DMK(TURM-Sahne GmbH)(Germany)
  • Caprimo
  • Super Group(Singapore)
  • Yearrakarn(Thailand)
  • Custom Food Group(Malaysia)
  • PT. Santos Premium Krimer(Indonesia)
  • PT Aloe Vera(Indonesia)
  • Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry(China)
  • Wenhui Food(China)
  • Bigtree Group(China)
  • Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology(China)
  • Jiangxi Weirbao
  • Food Biotechnology(China)
  • Hubei Hong Yuan Food(China)
  • Fujian Jumbo Grand Food(China)
  • Shandong Tianmei Bio(China)
  • Amrut International(China)

    Scope of Report:

  • The global non-dairy creamer maintained a steady growth in the past several years, and it will grew at a steady rate in next few years. Currently the non-dairy creamer market is dominated by some players from United States and Europe, like Nestle, WhiteWave and FrieslandCampina etc; Asia-Pacific also play an important role, especialy in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore etc. and the top producers include Super Group, Yearrakarn, Custom Food Group, PT. Santos Premium Krimer, PT Aloe Vera, Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry, Wenhui Food, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology, Hubei Hong Yuan Food, Fujian Jumbo Grand Foo, Shandong Tianmei Bio and Amrut International.
  • Powdered non-dairy creamer or coffee whitener has become an increasingly important ingredient used to replace milk powder in white coffee or tea, beverages, culinary and other food preparation. It is more economical, has good shelf life and is easy to handle. This non-dairy creamer industry is deeply affected by the government policy and alimentary codex. United States food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared that since January 1, 2006, they required all ingredients list of foodsâ€™ packaging must be marked clearly the content of trans-fatty acids. Since then, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, etc. enact legislation setting limit on trans-fatty acids, and it usually dictates fewer than 5%: the Dutch below 5%, French below 3.8%, and the Swedish below 5%. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth rising curve.
  • The worldwide market for Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6180 million USD in 2024, from 5260 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Low-fat NDC
  • Medium-fat NDC
  • High-fat NDC

    Market Segment by Application:

  • NDC for Coffee
  • NDC for Milk Tea
  • NDC for Baking, Cold
  • Drinks and Candy
  • NDC Solid Beverage
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

