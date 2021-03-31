Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

March 31, 2021

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Animal Feed Enzymes

 “Animal Feed Enzymes Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Animal Feed Enzymes industry. The Animal Feed Enzymes market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Animal Feed Enzymes:

  • Animal feed enzymes are gaining importance as they play an important role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. Enzymes are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for the improved health and performance of livestock.

    Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Novozymes
  • DuPont(Danisco)
  • AB Enzymes
  • DSM
  • Aum Enzymes
  • BASF
  • CHR.Hansen
  • Soufflet Group
  • SEB
  • Kemin
  • Yiduoli
  • Adisseo
  • Longda Bio-products
  • Sunhy Group
  • Beijing Smistyle
  • Beijing Challenge Group
  • Sunson
  • Youtell Biochemical

    Scope of Report:

  • In the world, the main manufacturers include Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, Aum Enzymes, BASF, CHR.Hansen, Soufflet Group and so on. Novozymes is the biggest manufacturer in the world, in 2016 it sold 72.59 K MT feed enzymes. The market concentration isnâ€™t relatively dispersed, the top 3 manufacturers totally take about 34% share of the global market.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Animal Feed Enzymes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 1510 million USD in 2024, from 1130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Animal Feed Enzymes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Phytases
  • Carbohydrases
  • Proteases
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Ruminant
  • Aquaculture
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Animal Feed Enzymes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Animal Feed Enzymes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Animal Feed Enzymes in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Animal Feed Enzymes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Animal Feed Enzymes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Animal Feed Enzymes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Animal Feed Enzymes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

