March 31, 2021

Glendive Gazette

Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Industrial Computed Tomography

Industrial Computed Tomography Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Computed Tomography industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Industrial Computed Tomography market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Industrial Computed Tomography:

  • X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

    Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • GE Measurement & Control
  • Yxlon International
  • ZEISS
  • Nikon Metrology
  • North Star Imaging
  • Chongqing Zhence
  • Omron
  • Werth Messtechnik GmbH
  • Aolong Group
  • Shimadzu
  • RX Solutions

    Scope of Report:

  • One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scanningâ€™s growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scanningâ€™s use is increasing among part manufacturers.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Computed Tomography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Computed Tomography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • High Energy Industrial CT
  • Low Energy Industrial CT
  • Mini-Focus Industrial CT

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Electronics
  • Casting
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Computed Tomography product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Computed Tomography, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Computed Tomography in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Industrial Computed Tomography competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Industrial Computed Tomography breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Industrial Computed Tomography market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Computed Tomography sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Industrial Computed Tomography Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Industrial Computed Tomography Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

