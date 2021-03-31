Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Industrial Computed Tomography Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Computed Tomography industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Industrial Computed Tomography market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Industrial Computed Tomography:

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications. Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

GE Measurement & Control

Yxlon International

ZEISS

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Chongqing Zhence

Omron

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Aolong Group

Shimadzu

One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scanningâ€™s growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scanningâ€™s use is increasing among part manufacturers.

The worldwide market for Industrial Computed Tomography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Computed Tomography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT Market Segment by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting