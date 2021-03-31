March 31, 2021

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps)

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps):

  • HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) include a pump at the surface to send the power fluid down hole, a gas, diesel or electric engine to drive the pump, and a system for storing, treating and delivering the power fluid (produced oil or water) for use by the down hole pump .

    HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Schlumberger
  • GE(Baker Hughes)
  • Canadian Advanced ESP
  • Borets
  • Weatherford
  • Novomet
  • Dover
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • SPI
  • HOSS
  • Summit ESP

    Scope of Report:

  • The global consumption of HPS products rises up from 2301 units in 2011 to 2676 units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.08%. At the same time, the revenue of world HPS sales market has a leap from 389.45 million dollar to 427.44 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the HPS products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.
  • Although sales of HPS products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the HPS field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 500 million USD in 2024, from 420 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Under 100 HP
  • 100-600 HP
  • Above 600 HP

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Industrial
  • Oil & Natural Gas
  • Mining

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

