Hybrid Stepper Motors Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Hybrid Stepper Motors Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Hybrid Stepper Motors industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Hybrid Stepper Motors market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hybrid Stepper Motors:

A stepper motor or step motor or stepping motor is a brushless DC electric motor that divides a full rotation into a number of equal steps. The motor’s position can then be commanded to move and hold at one of these steps without any position sensor for feedback (an open-loop controller), as long as the motor is carefully sized to the application in respect to torque and speed. Stepper motors are available in three basic types; which are permanent magnet, variable reluctance and hybrid.

Hybrid stepper motors combine aspects of both permanent magnet (PM) and variable reluctance (VR) stepper motors. Like PM motors, they contain a permanent magnet in the rotor teeth. Two sets of teeth called cups ring the rotor. One ring is all south poles, and the other ring is all north poles.

The Hybrid Stepper Motors market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 90% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and China.

Hybrid Stepper Motors can be mainly segmented into two types, namely 2-phase and 3-phase. The 2-phase segment accounted for 88% market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 5% by 2022. They are witnessing a speedy adoption across automation industries, such as office automation equipment.

Japan and China is the largest supplier of hybrid stepper motors, with a production market share nearly 90.70% in 2016. Asia Pacific also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45.66% in 2016. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24.47%.

Innovation and Development of automation projects have led to the increasing demand for hybrid stepper motors. Increasing automation projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the hybrid stepper motors market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the Hybrid Stepper Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

2-phase Hybrid Stepper Motors

3-phase Hybrid Stepper Motors

Other Market Segment by Application:

Telecommunication Equipment

Office Equipment

Medical Equipment

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics