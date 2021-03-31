March 31, 2021

Hybrid Stepper Motors Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Hybrid Stepper Motors

Hybrid Stepper Motors Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Hybrid Stepper Motors industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Hybrid Stepper Motors market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hybrid Stepper Motors:

  • A stepper motor or step motor or stepping motor is a brushless DC electric motor that divides a full rotation into a number of equal steps. The motor’s position can then be commanded to move and hold at one of these steps without any position sensor for feedback (an open-loop controller), as long as the motor is carefully sized to the application in respect to torque and speed. Stepper motors are available in three basic types; which are permanent magnet, variable reluctance and hybrid.
  • Hybrid stepper motors combine aspects of both permanent magnet (PM) and variable reluctance (VR) stepper motors. Like PM motors, they contain a permanent magnet in the rotor teeth. Two sets of teeth called cups ring the rotor. One ring is all south poles, and the other ring is all north poles.

    Hybrid Stepper Motors Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Shinano Kenshi
  • MinebeaMitsumi
  • Nidec Servo
  • Moonsâ€™
  • Sanyo Denki
  • Oriental Motor
  • Tamagawa Seiki
  • Fulling Motor
  • Nippon Pulse Motor
  • Nanotec
  • AMETEK
  • Sonceboz
  • Phytron
  • MICROSTEP GmbH
  • STÃ–GRA

    Scope of Report:

  • The Hybrid Stepper Motors market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 90% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and China.
  • Hybrid Stepper Motors can be mainly segmented into two types, namely 2-phase and 3-phase. The 2-phase segment accounted for 88% market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 5% by 2022. They are witnessing a speedy adoption across automation industries, such as office automation equipment.
  • Japan and China is the largest supplier of hybrid stepper motors, with a production market share nearly 90.70% in 2016. Asia Pacific also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45.66% in 2016. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24.47%.
  • Innovation and Development of automation projects have led to the increasing demand for hybrid stepper motors. Increasing automation projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the hybrid stepper motors market during the forecast period.
  • This report focuses on the Hybrid Stepper Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • 2-phase Hybrid Stepper Motors
  • 3-phase Hybrid Stepper Motors
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Telecommunication Equipment
  • Office Equipment
  • Medical Equipment
  • Industrial Automation
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Stepper Motors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hybrid Stepper Motors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hybrid Stepper Motors in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Hybrid Stepper Motors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Hybrid Stepper Motors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Hybrid Stepper Motors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Stepper Motors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

