March 31, 2021

Glendive Gazette

Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging

 “Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging industry. The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging:

  • Veterinary diagnostic imaging equipment is primarily used for imaging the animal body with the help of various imaging technologies.Diagnostic imaging is the noninvasive method of making medical images of the body to diagnose disease.

    Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • GE
  • IDEXX
  • Esaote
  • Agfa Healthcare
  • Toshiba
  • Carestream Health
  • BCF Technology
  • Mindray
  • Hallmarq
  • Heska
  • Sedecal
  • Kaixin Electric
  • Chison
  • MinXray
  • Diagnostic Imaging Systems

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.5%. In 2015, global revenue of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is nearly 710 M USD; the actual production is about 14 k units.
  • The classification of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging includes X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI and others. The proportion of Ultrasound in 2015 is about 37.5%, and the proportion of X-ray in 2015 is about 38.5%.
  • The worldwide market for Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million USD in 2024, from 760 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • MRI
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Livestock
  • Pet

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

