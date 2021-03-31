Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging industry. The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging:

Veterinary diagnostic imaging equipment is primarily used for imaging the animal body with the help of various imaging technologies.Diagnostic imaging is the noninvasive method of making medical images of the body to diagnose disease. Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

GE

IDEXX

Esaote

Agfa Healthcare

Toshiba

Carestream Health

BCF Technology

Mindray

Hallmarq

Heska

Sedecal

Kaixin Electric

Chison

MinXray

In the last several years, global market of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.5%. In 2015, global revenue of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is nearly 710 M USD; the actual production is about 14 k units.

The classification of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging includes X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI and others. The proportion of Ultrasound in 2015 is about 37.5%, and the proportion of X-ray in 2015 is about 38.5%.

The worldwide market for Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million USD in 2024, from 760 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

Others Market Segment by Application:

Livestock