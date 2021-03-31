March 31, 2021

Automotive Coatings Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Coatings

Automotive Coatings Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Coatings industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Automotive Coatings market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Coatings:

  • Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

    Automotive Coatings Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF
  • PPG Industries
  • Nippon Paint
  • Kansai Paint
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sherwin-Williams Company
  • KCC Paint
  • Bayer AG
  • Arkema SA
  • Beckers Group
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Berger Paints
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Valspar Corporation
  • Clariant AG
  • Deft, Inc.
  • Jotun A/S
  • Royal DSM
  • Lord Corporation
  • Solvay S.A.

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Automotive Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Asia Pacific was the largest market with 56.5% of the volume share in 2015 and the trend is expected to continue on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in the region. The automotive sector of Asia Pacific is driven by rising sales and production in countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand.
  • China is expected to foresee strong growth owing to its large automobile production base. China was the largest producer of automobiles and is likely to remain the leading manufacturer on account of economic labor in the country. Moreover, the relocation of manufacturing bases by companies such as Volkswagen, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Skoda, and Fiat to China owing to the availability of affordable workforce is anticipated to drive the market demand.
  • Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in countries including Germany, Sweden, Italy, France, the UK, and the Czech Republic. In addition, growing population coupled with rising income levels is likely to stimulate the demand over the forecast period.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Primer
  • Electrocoat
  • Basecoat
  • Clearcoat

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Light Vehicle OEM
  • Commercial Vehicle OEM
  • Automotive Refinish
  • Clearcoat

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Coatings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Coatings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Coatings in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Coatings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Coatings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Automotive Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Coatings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Coatings Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Coatings Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

