Automotive Coatings Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Coatings Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Coatings industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Automotive Coatings market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Coatings:

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating. Automotive Coatings Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams Company

KCC Paint

Bayer AG

Arkema SA

Beckers Group

Cabot Corporation

Berger Paints

Eastman Chemical Company

Valspar Corporation

Clariant AG

Deft, Inc.

Jotun A/S

Royal DSM

Lord Corporation

This report focuses on the Automotive Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific was the largest market with 56.5% of the volume share in 2015 and the trend is expected to continue on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in the region. The automotive sector of Asia Pacific is driven by rising sales and production in countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand.

China is expected to foresee strong growth owing to its large automobile production base. China was the largest producer of automobiles and is likely to remain the leading manufacturer on account of economic labor in the country. Moreover, the relocation of manufacturing bases by companies such as Volkswagen, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Skoda, and Fiat to China owing to the availability of affordable workforce is anticipated to drive the market demand.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing vehicle manufacturing in countries including Germany, Sweden, Italy, France, the UK, and the Czech Republic. In addition, growing population coupled with rising income levels is likely to stimulate the demand over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Primer

Electrocoat

Basecoat

Clearcoat Market Segment by Application:

Light Vehicle OEM

Commercial Vehicle OEM

Automotive Refinish