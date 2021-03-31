Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market To Generate Revenue Of $16.04 Billion in 2027 Demand, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

AI Chip market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 16.04 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 33.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The considerable investments in artificial intelligence chip start-ups are boosting the growth of the AI Chip market. The real-time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are also driving the adoption of AI across industries. Moreover, the integration of AI chips in edge devices is anticipated to propel AI Chip market growth in the forecast period. All the major industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation, healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government, and energy & power are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advent of artificial intelligence technology, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply AI in various processes to better understand the business environment and customers. Artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality, and customer experience.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE AI CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Segment

Data Center

Edge

By Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

AI Chip Market – Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market.

