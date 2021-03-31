Perfusion Systems Market Research and Clinical Advancements 2021-2027

The growing number of organ transplantation is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Perfusion Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (Hypothermic, Normothermic), By Organ (Heart, Lung , Others), By Product (Cardiopulmonary Perfusion System, Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), Isolated Organ Perfusion Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The growing number of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, renal, and hepatic transplant patients can spur opportunities for the market.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies receive in-depth information about every market’s present scenario so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Market Driver :

Increasing Number Organ Transplant Patients to Fortify Industry

The increasingorgan transplant cases such as (liver transplant and kidney transplants) and chronic diseases can fuel demand for the market in the foreseeable future. The growing number of lifestyle-related disorders coupled with government initiatives, is expected to incite the market’s development. According to Organ Donation and Transplantation – 2019, around 36,500 transplants were performed in 2018 in the U.S. alone, and a total of 121,678 transplantation procedures were planned out of these, 100,791 were kidney transplantation procedures. Furthermore, favorable government policies to promote public healthcare infrastructure and rising trend for automation in the treatment processes can improve the market prospects. Additionally, lack of physical exercise, smoking, and high alcohol consumption are further likely to spur demand for perfusion systems. However, the cost associated with treatment such as transplantation and chronic diseases is expected to hamper the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Growth in North America

North America is likely to account for the highest market share in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the enormous healthcare expenditure and advantagesin health cover policies. The rising number of organ donors is expected to further support growth in the region.The market in Europe is expected to expandowing to the increasing chronic diseases. According to the European Commission, 70% to 80% of healthcare resources are currently being spent on chronic diseases in the European Union, where perfusion systems play. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share owing to thesurging geriatric population. Theincreasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the high purchasing power of countries,can enhance the growth of the market in the region. Numerous government initiatives across different countries, like national rural and urban health mission by the Indian government and Asia Health & Wellbeing Initiatives (AHWIN) by the Japanese government can further create opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.

Key Development

May, 2019: Terumo Cardiovascular Group and Talis Clinical announced the commercial release of the ACG-Perfusion and ACG-RemoteView Systems in North America.

April 2019: FDA approved Xvivo Perfusion system for its system with Steen solution perfusate.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Perfusion Systems Market:

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Organ Assist Products B.V.

Accuray Incorporated

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Shimadzu Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

