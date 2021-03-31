P2P Employee Recognition Software Market May See Big Move | Recognize, Motivosity, Kudos, Bucketlist

Latest released the research study on Global P2P Employee Recognition Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. P2P Employee Recognition Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the P2P Employee Recognition Software . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Reward Gateway (United States), Terryberry (United States), Recognize (United States), Motivosity (United States), Kudos Inc (Canada), Bucketlist (Canada), Benefit One USA (United States) and CrewHu (United States).

P2P employee recognition means colleagues publicly giving each other positive feedback. These programs encourage employee engagement across the board because any team member can recognize a coworker for a job well done. Management and employees alike take part in choosing who is rewarded with peer-to-peer recognition. Further, the enterprises use employee recognition software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and its positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of its employees. The tool also offers users access to libraries of questions that can be used to build custom pulse surveys for distribution among employees.

Influencing Trend:

Stringent Regulations and Need for Compliance and Huge Demand for Cloud-Based P2P Employee Recognition Software

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Identity Related Frauds and Data Breaches and High Demand due to Enterprise Mobility as well as BYOD Trends

Challenges:

Aggregating Critical Enterprise Data Distributed Across Multiple Locations Within A Business

The Global P2P Employee Recognition Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Education and Government, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprises(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One-time license)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global P2P Employee Recognition Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the P2P Employee Recognition Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the P2P Employee Recognition Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the P2P Employee Recognition Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the P2P Employee Recognition Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the P2P Employee Recognition Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, P2P Employee Recognition Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global P2P Employee Recognition Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

