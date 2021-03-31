Cooling Towers Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

The global cooling towers market size is expected to reach USD 4.63 billion in 2027. Fortune Business Insights™ published this in a new study, titled, “Cooling Towers Market, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market stood at USD 3.50 billion in 2019. It would show a CAGR of 3.7% between 2020-2027. Manufacturers of cooling towers are nowadays focusing on the development of eco-friendly products to increase sustainability. In May 2021, Rosatom, a nuclear energy company headquartered in Russia, for instance, successfully conducted hydrostatic testing of the evaporative cooling tower situated in Leningrad II-2. The tower will maintain nuclear safety and reduce energy consumption.

Report Coverage-

We follow an innovative research methodology that includes data triangulation on the basis of bottom-up and top-down approaches. We conduct extensive primary research to validate the upcoming numbers. The information used to estimate the forecast for several segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gathered through interviews with renowned stakeholders. Also, we derive data from paid industry journals, SEC filings, databases, and other accurate resources. The report includes numerous other details, such as drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dynamics of the market.

Regional Insights-

North America to Lead; Rising Power Generation Plants to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

: The region is projected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, as well as the presence of reputed manufacturers. It stood at USD 1.51 billion in 2019. Asia Pacific: The surging development of infrastructure and construction of power generation & nuclear plants, especially in India, Japan, and China, would propel growth in this region.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of prominent cooling tower manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Krones AG (Germany)

SPX CORPORATION (United States)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (United States)

EWK (Spain)

Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)

HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A. (Belgium)

MITA Cooling Technologies Srl (Italy)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd (India)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (United States)

EVAPCO, Inc. (United States)

Offshore Drilling Market to Rise at 7.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Demand for Hydrocarbons Worldwide to Prove Beneficial for the Market

