Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Study ,Trend, Regional Analysis & Top Companies like Under Armour, Billabong International & Hanes Brand

Individual and team sports and fitness activities are increasing across the world with significant rise in celebrity endorsements for sportswear and fitness which is expected to grow global sports and fitness clothing market in near future.

Manufactures and vendors in this field hiring famous sport persons, celebrities, and athletes to promote their products and launch advertising campaigns.

Increase in income in developing countries and popularity of physical fitness activities are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global sports and fitness clothing market growth. Furthermore, increase in trend of casual wear in workplace and increase in demand from teenagers will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in emphasis on product performance and comfort which is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, mergers and acquisition activities as well as lightness, friction reduction, stretching ability, temperature regulation, water resistance, are the innovations in fabrics which is expected to propel the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Under Armour, Billabong International Ltd., Hanes Brand, Benetton Group, VF Corp., ASICS Corp., Puma, Reebok, Nike, and Adidas

Market Taxonomy

By Type

• Sports Cloths

• Fitness Wear

• Home Wear

• Casual Wear

By Application

• Men

• Women

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

