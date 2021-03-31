Global Swimwear Market | Demand, Supply ,Revenue, Share, Growth Rate & Forecast To 2027

Swimming is one of the most popular exercises. Rise in consumer interest in swimming and increase in number family vacations along beach side which is expected to drive the market growth. Swimwear is specifically designed water based activities such as water polo, swimming, water skiing, surfing, and also sunbathing. These are made with various fabrics such as Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Spandex, PBT, and Neoprene.

Changes in fashion trends as well as increase in disposable income of people are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global swimwear market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Nike had launched its new swimwear which is designed for women. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding health across the globe will have the positive impact on market growth. In addition to that swimming is beneficial exercise to reduce stress, build endurance, and muscle strength. It also helps cholesterol level and cardiovascular system.

However, high cost of raw materials is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global swimwear market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Perry Ellis International Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Gap Inc, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Adidas AG, Swimwear Anywhere, Inc, Arena Italia S.p.A., Boardriders, Inc, Nike Inc, and Haddow Group Plc

Market Taxonomy

By Type

• Men’s Swimwear

• Women’s Swimwear

By Fabric Type

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Nylon

• Spandex

• PBT

• Neoprene

By Distribution Channel

• Online Stores

• Offline Stores

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

