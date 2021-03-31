Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market | Business Strategies, Growth Prospects, Regional Demand, Forecast to 2027

Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market report delivers complete data from 2020 to 2027 based on the revenue generation, and historical, existing, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report comprises notable changes taking place in the market structures over the analysis period. Diverse analyses of influential trends in the Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market, confirmable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates have also been added in the study. In doing so, the report casts light on the growth of each significant segment of the Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market during this forecast period.
The antiperspirants and deodorants are used to control sweating and body control. These ingredient consist fragrance, anti-microbial agents, and carriers. These ingredients offers increase shelf life, moisture, and other benefits. Key competitors are focusing on introducing innovative products to hold lager market share.
Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle coupled with growing population are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global antiperspirants and deodorants market growth. Also, rise in demand for youth oriented products and increase in celebrity scents with growing market will have the positive impact on antiperspirants and deodorants market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for personal care products and rise in ability to spend some of the factors will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. The new and innovative ingredients and low cost f these products compared to other products will boost the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, prices of raw materials which are used for manufacturing of antiperspirants and deodorants are fluctuating is the challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global antiperspirants and deodorants market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Church & Dwight Co., Inc, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd, Benetton Group S.r.l, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, L’Occitane International S.A,Colgate-Palmolive Company, Avon Products, Inc, L`Oreal S.A. , and Beiersdorf AG
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Aerosol Spray
- Roll On
- Stick & Gels
- Others
By Types
- Fragrance
- Alcohol
- Anti-microbial
- Aluminum Salt
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
