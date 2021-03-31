Global Toys Market Forecast 2020-2027, Regional Analysis & Business Analysis

Toys and games are important to build motor skills, and hand-eye co-ordination of babies as well as children. Increase in per capita disposable income as well as high birth rate thereby having positive impact on market growth. Also, toys are helpful in stimulation of color, sense, texture, and sounds in babies. Toys are categorized into various age groups such as 0-3 Year, 3-5 Years, 5-12 Years, and Other.

Market Drivers

Commercialization of cartoons such as Ironman, Superman, Spiderman, and Doraemon is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global toys market growth. Increase in disposable income will have the positive impact on market growth. Increase in demand for smart toys is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, high birth rate with rising income is an opportunity to grow toys market across the world. Launch of educational gaming toys such as puzzles which is expected to drive the market during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of other hobbies and poor academic performance are the restarting factors which are expected to hamper the global toys market growth. Also, rise in counterfeit products will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Lego Group, Mattel Inc, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Takara Tomy Co.Ltd, Hasbro Inc, MEGA Bloks, Monster High, Masked Rider, My Little Pony, and TOMICA

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Outdoor Sports Toys

Doll and Accessories

Construction Toys

Infant and Pre-School Toys

Games & Puzzles

Others

By Age Group

0-3 Year

3-5 Year

5-12 Year

Other

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Toys Market

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Toys Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Toys Market, By Product Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

5.2 Global Toys Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

5.3 Global Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

5.3.1 Outdoor Sports Toys

5.3.2Doll and Accessories

5.3.3Construction Toys

5.3.4 Infant and Pre-school Toys

5.3.5 Games & Puzzles

5.3.6Others

6 Global Toys Market, By Age Group

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Age Group

6.2 Global Toys Market Share Analysis, By Age Group

6.3 Global Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Age Group

6.3.1 0-3 Year

6.3.2 3-5 Year

6.3.3 5- 12 Year

6.3.4 Others

7 Global Toys Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Distribution Channel

7.2 Global Toys Market Share Analysis, By Distribution Channel

7.3 Global Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

7.3.1 Retail

7.3.2 Speciality Stores

7.3.3Online Stores

7.3.4 Others

8Global Toys Market, By Region

8.1 Global Toys Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Toys Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Toys Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

9.3 North America Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Age Group

9.4 North America Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

9.5 North America Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

10Europe Toys Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Toys Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

10.3 Europe Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Age Group

10.4 Europe Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.5 Europe Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.54. Rest of Europe

11Asia Pacific Toys Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Toys Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

11.3 Asia Pacific Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Age Group

11.4 Asia Pacific Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

11.5 Asia Pacific Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

12Latin America Toys Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Toys Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

12.3 Latin America Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Age Group

12.4 Latin America Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

12.5 Latin America Toys Market Size and Forecast, Country

13Middle East Toys Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Toys Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

13.3 Middle East Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Age Group

13.4 Middle East Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

13.5 Middle East Toys Market Size and Forecast, By Country

14Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies

15Company Profiles

