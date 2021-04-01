Electric Breast Pumps Market: Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The Global Electric Breast Pumps Market size is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as the increasing rate of infant births and the supportive government initiatives to promote breastfeeding is likely to favor the demand for advanced electric breast pumps across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Electric Breast Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Single Pump, Double Pump), By Usage Pattern (Hospital, Homecare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and regional forecast 2020-2027.”

Thewidespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities.

An electric breast pump is a mechanical device consisting of a motor that supplies suction through a plastic tubing attached to a horn fitted across a nipple. Although manual electric breast pumps are cheaper than electric models, they require hard work overtime. Therefore, electric models are used extensively due to their convenience and easy handling.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships,introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Number of Infant Births to Propel Market Growth

According to the data by the BabyCenter, a little less than 4 million babies are born in the U.S. annually. The United Nations in its report, estimates that by 2056 140 million babies every year will join a population that is projected to reach 10 billion. The increasing rate of infant births is expected to propel the demand for advanced electric breast pumps globally. Moreover, supportive programs to promote breastfeeding is likely to boost the global electric breast pumps market growth in the forthcoming years. Breastfeeding is very vital as it provides complete nourishment required by the baby during its infancy.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Products in North America to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is likely to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global electric breast pumps market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced electric breast pumps due to awareness among consumers in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market owing to the favorable government initiatives to create awareness amongst consumers about the benefits of breastfeeding in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Product Innovation to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global electric breast pumps market is fragmented by the presence of major companies striving to gain a competitive edge over their rivals by focusing on developing innovative electric breast pumps. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies that will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

September 2019 – Spectra Baby USA introduced its new premium electric breast pump S3 Pro. According to the company, the product is a multi-user pump that is hospital-graded and provides effective pumping of milk.

