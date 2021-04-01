Europe Digital language learning Market to Witness Excellent Growth by 2027 | Babbel, Fluenz, Pearson PLC, Verbling

The Europe Digital language learning Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in different countries. Digitalized language learning involves several techniques to enhance students’ ability to learn, speak, and write other languages. A few of such techniques include online courses, online examination, digital textbooks, and animation. Digitalized education has modernized the educational sector in various countries, and several others developing countries are in the process of adopting this trend to prepare their students to meet the standards of the education and corporate sectors in western countries.
Currently, Germany is dominating in the Europe digital language learning market owing to the high penetration of digitization and the growing number of international students in the country. Factors such as growing digitization of education and rising demand for advanced language learning solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital language learning market in Europe.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Digital language learning Market in the market.
EUROPE DIGITAL LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Digital Language Learning Market by Language Type
- English
- German
- Spanish
- Mandarin
- Others
Europe Digital language learning Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Europe Digital language learning Market by Business Type
- Business-to-Business
- Business-to-Customer
Europe Digital language learning Market by End-User
- Academic
- Non-Academic
Europe Digital language learning Market by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Busuu, Ltd
- Babbel
- Fluenz
- Lingoda GmbH
- Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)
- Pearson PLC
- Preply, Inc.
- Rosetta Stone, Inc
- Verbling, Inc.
- Yabla, Inc.
