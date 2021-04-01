Modacrylic Fiber Market – Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2025

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market: Snapshot

Modacrylic fiber is a synthetic fiber, which is strong, soft, resilient, and dimensionally stable. It can be easily dyed, displays good press and shape retention properties, and is quick to dry. They display outstanding resistance against chemicals and solvents and are not infested by moths, mildew and are non-allergenic.

Modacrylic fiber is inherently flame-resistant. Although it is flammable when exposed to direct flame, it doesn’t drip or melt and self-extinguishes when the flame is removed. This makes it suitable for the manufacture of high-performance protective clothing as it offers flame resistance along with other desirable properties such as soft feel and durability. The other uses of the modacrylic fiber include apparel linings, paint roller covers, carpets, furlike outerwear, scatter rugs, work clothing, and hair in wigs.

The fiber forming chain in modacrylic fiber is a long chain of synthetic polymers, which is composed of at least 35% and less than 85% acrylonitrile units by weight. Other resins that are used in the manufacture of modacrylic fibers are vinyl chloride, vinyl bromide, or vinylidene chloride.

Modacrylic fiber is either wet spun or dry spun. Due to its low softening temperature, modacrylic fiber can be stretched, molded, and embossed into special shapes. Moreover, the fiber can be produced with desired heat shrinkage capacities. The mixing of fibers of different shrinkage on the surface and the application of heat results in fibers of different lengths that resembles natural fur.

Modacrylic fiber demands care for prolonged use. While dry-cleaning or fur-cleaning is recommended for deep-pile garments, machine wash using lukewarm water is suitable for washable items.

Modacrylic fiber has emerged as the most sought after material used across many industries. It is soft, resilient, strong, and dimensionally stable. Moreover, it is quick to dry, easy to dye, show good press and shape retention, and has an exceptional resistance to chemicals and solvents, is non-allergenic, and is not attacked by mildew and moths. It is extensively used in protective clothing such as firefighting turnout gear, for its flame resistance, durability, and good texture properties.

The modacrylic fiber market can be classified on the basis of application into upholstery & household, protective apparel, pile (synthetic/fake fur), hair fiber, and industrial fabrics.

Based on application, hair fiber is the key contributor to the growth of the global modacrylic fiber market. This segment is projected to grow further in the forecast period. Due to its hair-like characteristics, modacrylic fiber is extensively used in hair extensions, wigs, and other hair accessories. Modacrylic hair fiber has an edge over others due to its innumerable benefits. These are, easy availability, ease in dyeing, ability to withstand heat, and allowing the curling or styling of the fiber on wigs easily.

In addition, modacrylic fiber has chemical resistant properties, and is used in certain types of industrial filtration, where it maintains its strength even in concentrated acid/alkaline environments. The fiber also finds application in apparel linings, paint-roller covers, scatter rugs, fur-like outerwear, and carpets.

On the contrary, fabrics made of modacrylic fiber have low absorbency, known to build up static electricity, prone to retaining oil stains, and melt and decompose in fire. This factor can restrain the market’s growth to an extent.

On the basis of geography, the global modacrylic fiber can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market for modacrylic fiber is witnessing lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific, and this region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period as well. The reason for the growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the factors such as rapid growth in industrialization and development of economies. The rising concerns and industrial regulations for employee’s safety is another aspect for the development of the market. Several industries are now switching to protective clothing made from modacrylic fiber, hence pushing the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa is another promising region for the market. Infrastructural development and high demand for hair fiber for miscellaneous applications are a few factors fuelling the demand for the global modacrylic fiber market.

This TMR report profiles key players in the global modacrylic fiber market based on various attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent development, and financial overview. Some of the prominent competitors in the market are Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fiber Company Limited, Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Textile Company Limited, Ltd, Nantong Xufeng Textile Industrial Company Limited, Zhejiang Wangzhuo Knitting Co., Kaneka Corporation, Shanghai Changjie Textile Company Limited, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Ltd, Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., and Jiangsu Blue Peacock Chemical Fiber Co.

