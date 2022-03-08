US lawmakers promise Zelensky to release $10 billion in aid for Ukraine

Members of the US Congress promised on Saturday to release ten billion dollars in aid for Ukraine during a virtual exchange with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Aid should be half humanitarian aid and half military aid.

“We are united to support Ukraine”

“We will quickly release this 10 billion to help the Ukrainian people economically, humanitarian and security,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told him, according to a source informed of the content of the discussions that took place by Zoom. “Elected officials from the Senate and the House (of representatives, editor’s note), Republicans and Democrats, took part in this call. We are united in supporting Ukraine”, added Republican Senator Steve Daines on the channel. FoxNews. “We must vote for this aid of 10 billion, which would be half humanitarian, half military,” he added.

For his part, President Zelensky has called for tougher economic sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas, and the suspension of Visa and Mastercard credit cards in Russia, according to elected officials. He also “made a poignant appeal for Eastern European countries to provide him with Russian-made planes…and I will do my best to get the administration to facilitate their transfer,” Chuck added. Schumer in a statement.

“Let’s give them the planes and drones they need”

“There are planes available in some NATO countries that the Ukrainians know how to fly, but apparently the United States is part of the problem and not the solution,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, however, in a video posted online on Twitter. “Let’s give them the planes and the drones they need,” he continued without giving further explanation.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said last Sunday that EU states were ready to deliver MiG-type fighter planes, which Ukrainian pilots know how to handle, but the countries concerned, including Bulgaria, Poland or Slovakia, then showed more restraint.