US pushes for embargo on Russian oil

The United States and the European Union are discussing a new set of sanctions against Russia. This time they plan to attack the heart of the Russian economy: its oil exports. This measure is currently being discussed “very actively”, confirmed the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, who is to be received at the Élysée on Tuesday, March 8. However, gas should not (yet) be affected.

This declaration propelled the price of the barrel to high levels. It settled above 130 dollars, a figure not seen for fourteen years. Even if the American president seeks to limit the rise in prices, he seems very determined to turn off the tap on exports. Europe seems more hesitant: Ursula von der Leyen has said she wants “to prevent Vladimir Putin from financing his wars”but rather referring to a medium-term strategy to diversify suppliers.

Russia produces 10% of the world’s oil

Today, Russian oil represents a little over a quarter of European supplies, while it weighs only 8% of the oil consumed in the United States. Russia is the world’s second largest oil producer. It provides around 10% of the world’s daily consumption.

In the event of an embargo on Russian oil, it is likely that a number of countries will not apply this measure. This is the case of China, which is Russia’s largest customer. According to a note by Manuel Maleki, economist of the Edmond de Rothschild investment fund, an embargo could therefore “cut the world market by around 5%”, or 5 million barrels per day. And he believes that these volumes could be largely compensated by other producing countries, which would have the effect of mitigating the surge in prices.

Additional volumes of oil could thus come from Iran, while nuclear negotiations are in their final stretch. Iran’s return to the market could supply 1 million barrels a day immediately, and 2 million within a year. Moreover, Iran has stockpiled large amounts of oil in anticipation of the resumption of exports. “These stocks represent 100 million barrels, or a quarter of current US commercial stocks,” notes Manuel Maleki.

The United States turns to Venezuela

Other volumes of oil could come from Venezuela, a country which supplied 3 million barrels a day fifteen years ago, but whose production has collapsed due to lack of investment. The country could quickly return to 1 million barrels per day and 2 in the medium term, provided that it is no longer the target of sanctions. the FinancialTimes reveals that an adviser to President Biden for Latin America was in Caracas on Saturday March 5 for a meeting with President Nicolás Maduro. Betting on Venezuelan oil would be a dramatic turnaround for the United States, as it severed diplomatic ties with that country in 2019…

Traditional oil producers could also increase their production, so much so that, according to Manuel Maleki, “even if it is impossible to offset all of Russia’s production, it is possible to supply the equivalent of its exports outside China”. Germany’s reservations remain to be overcome, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz has estimated that Russian imports remain “essential” for Europe.