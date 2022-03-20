Vladimir Putin disappears from TV in the middle of a speech, the Kremlin evokes a breakdown

Russian President Vladimir Putin disappeared from the screens on Friday in the middle of a speech during a major concert in Moscow celebrating the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014. The Kremlin explained the incident by “a technical failure on a server”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin disappeared from the screens on Friday in the middle of a speech during a major concert in Moscow celebrating the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin explaining the incident by a technical failure. Vladimir Putin was praising the heroism of the Russian soldiers engaged in Ukraine, in front of tens of thousands of people in a stadium, when suddenly the Russian public television channel Rossiya-24 started showing other moments of the same event. , official speeches and popular songs.

The broadcast resumed after a 15 minute hiatus.

Fifteen minutes later, television resumed broadcasting the Russian president’s speech on a delayed basis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov then told Russian agencies that the broadcast had been interrupted due to a “technical failure on a server”.

The Russian president must meet again with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, by telephone from 4 p.m. Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of “dragging” talks on the conflict on Friday and said that kyiv had “unrealistic” demands, during a telephone interview with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.